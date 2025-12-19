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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingInvestmentRegenerationSouth WestUK & Ireland

£100m Bristol build-to-rent project clears planning hurdle

19 Dec 2025 | 07:37 | London | by May Agaran

“Platform_’s development on the former Crown Sawmills site to provide 350 homes

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