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Hotels & LeisureNorth WestRegenerationSustainabilityUK & Ireland

£100m Eden Project Morecambe clears planning

17 Feb 2026 | 07:36 | London | by May Agaran

Original 200,000 sq ft scheme was reduced by half due to viability concerns

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