NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

£100m+ Edinburgh flagship hotel funding in play

19 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Sheridan Keane running process for Princes Street opportunity

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Office Building, Building, Architecture

US private equity giant launches £60m Liverpool hotel sale

10 Feb 2026
Read

Kennedy Wilson lines up buyer for £85m Edinburgh office

20 Jan 2026
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Ares targets £200m long-income portfolio

19 Jan 2026
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

Vastint UK names URW boss as managing director

12 Jan 2026
Read