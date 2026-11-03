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Hotels & LeisureScotlandUK & Ireland

£100m Edinburgh hotel development opportunity in play

3 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Knight Frank and Colliers mandated on site disposal

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