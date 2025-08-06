Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

£100m London aparthotel gem in play

6 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Serviced apartments and aparthotels showing NOI premium

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Oval swoops for £100m Mayfair opportunity

4 Aug 2025
Read

Canary Wharf Group launches 750-home BTR project

30 Jul 2025
Read

Brookfield locks in €375m finance for serviced apartment business

30 Jul 2025
Read
High Rise, City, Urban

Abu Dhabi firm hires chief investment officer for €400m European expansion

24 Jul 2025
Read