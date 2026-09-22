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RetailScotlandSouth EastUK & Ireland

£100m of shopping centre sales launched as investor interest rallies

22 Sep 2026 | 15:55 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Clutch of assets at the smaller end of the market are looking for buyers this month as the summer slowdown recedes

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