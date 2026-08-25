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ResidentialCo-livingLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

£105m Old Oak co-living tower refused

25 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Proposals included the demolition of a church

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