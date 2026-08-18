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Hotels & LeisureOfficeScotlandUK & Ireland

£10m Edinburgh hotel opportunity in play

18 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Owners chasing change-of-use planning consent for former office

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