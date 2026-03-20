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ResidentialInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

£110m Hounslow build-to-rent asset up for grabs

20 Mar 2026 | 08:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Invesco instructs Knight Frank to sell its 255-home stabilised property in west London

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