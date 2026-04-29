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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

£12m Manchester aparthotel hits the market

29 Apr 2026 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Knight Frank has been instructed to seek out buyers for Roomzzz Aparthotel

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