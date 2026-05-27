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LogisticsNorth WestSouth EastUK & Ireland

£130m of logistics sales launched to take advantage of subdued pipeline

27 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Co-op and Kennedy Wilson put new sites on market

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