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OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceGermanyGlobalInvestmentLeasingLondonUK & IrelandUnited States

130m+ sq m of city offices at risk of stranding

8 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Need for extensive asset repositioning or retrofitting will accelerate globally, says JLL

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