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Student AccommodationSouth WestUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation

£150m Bristol student project clears Gateway 2

12 Jan 2026 | 11:14 | London | by May Agaran

Decision follows planning approval for Cubex's Temple Reach

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