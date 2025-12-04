NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LondonInvestmentLeasingOfficeUK & Ireland

£155m Netflix London HQ to change hands

4 Dec 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

US investor in for West End home of streaming giant

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Office refurbishments in the regions: what’s changed?

3 Sep 2026
Read

Workspace lines up £90m London office double sale

27 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Corner

KKCG closes £291m BP London HQ purchase

24 Aug 2026
Read

Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate

6 Aug 2026
Read