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Hotels & LeisureNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestment

£15m Manchester aparthotel hits the market

10 Jul 2026 | 08:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Super City Aparthotels instructs Colliers to dispose of 20 Church Street

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