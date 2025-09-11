Green Street News - Homepage
£15m Northern Irish mall on the market

11 Sep 2025 | 15:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

NewRiver has instructed Savills to seek buyers for Erneside Shopping Centre

