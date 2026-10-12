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LogisticsSouth EastUK & Ireland

£160m deal locked in for largest warehouse trade of the year

12 Oct 2026 | 15:43 | London | by Chris Borland

Private equity firm has bought a 975,000 sq ft hub leased to Tesco

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