Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationSouth EastUK & Ireland

£160m student accommodation funding opportunity in play

11 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Medbourne advising on delivery of 1,000+ units at University of Kent site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Office Building, Building, Architecture

Brookfield takes first step to create its next UK student platform  

6 Nov 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Dominus brings in big-hitters to support hotel and student growth

6 Nov 2025
Read

Partners Group and Host secure £100m student refinancing

4 Nov 2025
Read

Go ahead? £250m Waterloo bus depot sale to be explored

4 Nov 2025
Read