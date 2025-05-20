Advanced Search

RetailInvestmentUK & Ireland

£16m UK roadside retail portfolio sale revs up

20 May 2025 | 14:29 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Joint agents Harris Lamb and Stockford Anderson have been instructed to sell Project Pitstop

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

€120m European hotel portfolio hits the market

20 May 2025
Read

Creation of 12 new towns could cost government £48bn

20 May 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Urban Splash Residential Fund secures £50m of fresh backing

20 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Heim and West Yorkshire Pension Fund secure £50m for Leeds site

20 May 2025
Read