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Student AccommodationResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

175-bed student scheme empty since 2021 on the block for £700,000

18 Jun 2026 | 08:14 | London | by May Agaran

Bond Wolfe to sell Londonderry House in Brimingham at auction

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