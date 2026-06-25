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ResidentialEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

£180m single-family portfolio up for grabs

25 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Charlie Schouten

Project Dovecote includes eight sites between Leeds and Leicester

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