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LogisticsNorth WestSouth EastUK & Ireland

£185m of logistics portfolios launched into stock-starved market

26 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

JLL mandated on disposal of Project Madagascar, while CBRE and Knight Frank are handling CBRE IM sale

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