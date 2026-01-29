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Hotels & LeisureDistressFinancingUK & Ireland

£200m “Bob the builder” portfolio prepped for sale

29 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Agent appointed to handle disposal of holiday parks collection

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