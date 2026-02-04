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ResidentialCo-livingDevelopmentESGInvestmentSouth WestStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

£200m Bristol student and co-living scheme clears Gateway 2

4 Feb 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Decision follows planning approval for the St James House project in 2024

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