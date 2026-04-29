NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureEast MidlandsLondonUK & IrelandWest Midlands

£200m Royal Mail portfolio sale in the post

29 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

JLL mandated to handle long-income disposal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Shelter, Nature, Outdoors

LGPS giant flexing its muscles with £100m portfolio deal

31 Mar 2026
Read

Scottish investment volumes hit £387m in Q1

30 Mar 2026
Read
Plant, Vegetation, Animal

£185m of logistics portfolios launched into stock-starved market

26 Mar 2026
Read

City Corporation agrees £120m portfolio sale

19 Mar 2026
Read