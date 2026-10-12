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RetailInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

£21m Glasgow shopping centre changes hands

12 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Sale marks end of asset's 40-year ownership under Broadland

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