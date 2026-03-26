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LogisticsDevelopmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

243,000 sq ft Blackpool airport sheds plan approved

26 Mar 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Local council grants itself planning for eight new units within the town's enterprise zone

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