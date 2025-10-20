Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LondonOfficeResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

£248m London campus sale launched

20 Oct 2025 | 13:20 | London | by Chris Borland

Site includes investment assets and boasts development potential

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

LCP clinches £250m ultra-urban London logistics project

20 Oct 2025
Read
Admiral Hyson Industrial Estate

DTZ Investors snaps up £20m London industrial estate

20 Oct 2025
Read
Formal Wear, Blazer, Clothing

Former P3 CIO Otis Spencer clinches new role

20 Oct 2025
Read

Partners Group launches £300m City office sale

20 Oct 2025
Read