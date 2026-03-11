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InvestmentDevelopmentHotels & LeisureRegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

£24m funding lined up for Gateshead arena project

11 Mar 2026 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investment will be used to kickstart infrastructure and enabling works on the site

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