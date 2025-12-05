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25 not out: de Ferry Foster on growing Savills IM's £1bn charities fund

5 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Head of UK on the Charities Property Fund's first 25 years and what's next

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