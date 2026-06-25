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Student AccommodationDevelopmentRegenerationResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

£250m Glasgow Charing Cross regeneration plans approved

25 Jun 2026 | 10:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

CXG Glasgow to deliver a 620-bed student scheme on Bath Street

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