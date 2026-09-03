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ResidentialAlternativesInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

£250m Waterloo bus depot site hits the market

3 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, May Agaran

CBRE mandated to handle sale of plot that could house 20-storey residential tower

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