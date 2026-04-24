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Student AccommodationScotlandUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

259-bed Glasgow student project clears planning

24 Apr 2026 | 05:25 | London | by May Agaran

Bankfoot Apam project to transform former IBM offices

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