NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

£28m government-let London office hits the market

11 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

32,000 sq ft Westminster property is leased to the Cabinet Office

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

£330m City office hits the market

15 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Berliner Fernsehturm

Ireit lets 39,000 sq m at Berlin mixed-use asset

7 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Gold Tree strikes a match with €65m Frankfurt office acquisition

1 Sep 2026
Read
City, Urban, Corner

KKCG closes £291m BP London HQ purchase

24 Aug 2026
Read