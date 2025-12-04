29 and out: Savills’ Ridley on leading the firm through good times and bad

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4 Dec 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher
Chief exec talks the firm’s future, his favourite deals and where he’s off to on holiday as he prepares for retirement
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