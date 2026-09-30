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Hotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

£350m+ West End hotel sale hits the market

30 Sep 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Joint venture partners appoint adviser to offload neighbouring assets

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