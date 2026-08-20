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ResidentialLondonNorth WestSouth EastUK & Ireland

£35m+ residential portfolio to be sold

20 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Vandermolen and Savills’ auction team appointed to handle sale

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