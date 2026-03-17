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RetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

£35m Sheffield shopping centre up for grabs

17 Mar 2026 | 11:06 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Federated Hermes explores sale of South Yorkshire asset

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