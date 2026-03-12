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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordics

3i Infrastructure invests €300m in Norwegian data centre campus

12 Mar 2026 | 12:00 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Lefdal Mine Datacenter being acquired from Threadneedle-managed fund

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