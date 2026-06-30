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ResidentialCorporateIrelandNorthern IrelandScotlandUK & Ireland

£4.5bn class action lodged over alleged housebuilder collusion

30 Jun 2026 | 07:34 | London | by May Agaran

Claim filed on behalf of 700,000 homebuyers who purchased new-build homes between October 2015 and 24 June this year

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