NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureLondonNorth WestScotlandSouth EastSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

£420m Project Bird glides towards new owner

5 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Ikea-linked investor nears deal to sell 15 hotels dominated by Marriott's Moxy brand

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Vastint to offload £500m UK hotel portfolio

5 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Livingstone brothers’ L+R reorganises as £10bn+ firm seeks new partners

3 Feb 2026
Read
City, Urban, Condo

London & Regional recruits global hotels star

17 Sep 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Qatari Diar secures refinancing for £900m Grosvenor Square hotel trophy

27 Apr 2026
Read