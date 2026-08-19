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Student AccommodationDistressResidentialScotlandUK & IrelandWest Midlands

£45m pair of student projects fall into administration

19 Aug 2026 | 08:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

It includes Frogmore's 627-room Singer Hall development in Coventry

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