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Policy & RegulationHotels & LeisureLondonOfficePlanningRegenerationResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

£4bn Canada Water masterplan called in

4 Dec 2025 | 14:15 | London | by May Agaran

Revised Section 73 application missed a second determination date by Southwark Council

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