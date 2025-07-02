Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

500,000 sq ft Yorkshire industrial estate hits the market

2 Jul 2025 | 08:12 | London | by May Agaran

Flush Mills generates a passing rent of nearly £1.8m per annum

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Bloom and TPG Angelo Gordon sign series of London industrial lettings at £40/sq ft

7 Apr 2025
Read

Partners Group and Citivale press on with 400,000 sq ft North East logistics scheme

4 Oct 2024
Read

Scarborough retailer buys 132,000 sq ft shed

27 Aug 2024
Read

Mountpark wins approval for 1.6m sq ft Yorkshire logistics scheme

22 Aug 2024
Read