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Student AccommodationDevelopmentPlanningResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

£59m Glasgow student scheme set for approval

23 Feb 2026 | 15:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposals for 38 Cadogan Street brought forward by Bankfoot Apam

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