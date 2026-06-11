NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

£60m Edinburgh student blocks floated for sale

11 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

The 259-bed scheme completed in 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

ADD Capital closes in on €200m Italian student housing platform deal

16 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Singapore-backed JV lines up €50m Iberian student sale

14 Sep 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

£40m Scottish student sale up and running

3 Sep 2026
Read

HB Reavis reworks London's One Waterloo plans

26 Aug 2026
Read