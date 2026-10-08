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OfficeInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

£63m Weybridge business park goes up for sale

8 Oct 2026 | 16:00 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

JLL and CBRE appointed over sale of Bourne Business Park

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