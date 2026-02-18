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Hotels & LeisureEast of EnglandInvestmentUK & Ireland

£65m Cambridge Hilton hotel hits the market

18 Feb 2026 | 12:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

AJ Capital Partners instructs CBRE to sell 148-room Graduate

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