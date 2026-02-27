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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

£67m Scottish Highlands estate up for grabs

27 Feb 2026 | 07:28 | London | by May Agaran

Tulchan Estate extends to nearly 22,000 acres

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