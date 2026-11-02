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ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom

2 Nov 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, Chris Borland

Partners explore exit options for 894-home asset

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